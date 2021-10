North Adams high school classmates honor slain Capitol police officer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The Capitol police officer and Massachusetts native killed in the line of duty in April was commemorated in his hometown with a bench.

The dedication ceremony for the bench in honor of William “Billy” Evans took place Sunday morning on October 3 at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Evans was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School. In his honor, his classmates in the Drury High School class of 1998 donated the bench — a gift the City Council formally accepted at its meeting last week.

Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another officer were struck by a driver ramming a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. Police shot and killed the driver. He had been a Capitol officer since 2003 and is survived by two children.