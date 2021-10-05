North Adams high school classmates honor slain Capitol police officer

News
Posted: / Updated:

Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans (Image courtesy: U.S. Capitol Police)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The Capitol police officer and Massachusetts native killed in the line of duty in April was commemorated in his hometown with a bench.

The dedication ceremony for the bench in honor of William “Billy” Evans took place Sunday morning on October 3 at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Evans was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School. In his honor, his classmates in the Drury High School class of 1998 donated the bench — a gift the City Council formally accepted at its meeting last week.

Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another officer were struck by a driver ramming a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. Police shot and killed the driver. He had been a Capitol officer since 2003 and is survived by two children.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19