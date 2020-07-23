Cohoes town hall on burning foam at Norlite set for Thursday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday at 6:30 p.m., there’s a Zoom town hall meeting to discuss air pollution problems stemming from the Norlite Hazardous Waste Facility in Cohoes.

Residents, government officials, and experts will take part in the public information session, the second of its kind so far for the Cohoes community. Register online to take part in the Zoom meeting. It’s free to attend, but you can make a $10 contribution to the Sanctuary for Independent Media when signing up.

The Norlite Facility has caused issues in Cohoes by incinerating firefighting foam, which releases toxic components into the air, soil, and water nearby when burned. The health and environmental impacts of Norlite operations on surrounding communities in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts remain of urgent concern for residents.

Scientists who conducted a water and soil study found elevated levels of PFAS compounds near Norlite. Their report concluded that burning firefighting foam did not destroy its toxic elements, but rather redistributed them into the nearby environment.

Although the State Legislature has unanimously passed prohibitions on burning the toxic material, nothing has been signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. His position on firefighting foam is not explicitly clear. The town hall will focus on that legislation (S7880B/A9952B) and the Albany Clean Air Law, Local Law B.

Take a look at the last meeting on Norlite in Cohoes:

