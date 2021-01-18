Norlite releases statement regarding small fire at facility

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Norlite has released the following statement regarding a small fire that reportedly broke out at their facility Monday morning:
This morning Norlite employees detected a small fire on site. The facility immediately implemented its contingency plan and contacted the Cohoes City Fire Department. The fire was extinguished in less than fifteen minutes. No injuries occurred, and no material left the facility. Once the fire was extinguished, facility personnel immediately notified both the Department of Environmental Conservation and Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler. The incident is under review by Norlite’s Environmental, Health and Safety, Engineering and Operations departments. The facility is working with the relevant authorities. The Norlite team wishes to thank the Cohoes Fire and Police Departments for their immediate and professional response.