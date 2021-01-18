Norlite releases statement regarding small fire at facility

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Have you been having trouble sleeping since the start of the pandemic? You might be suffering from what experts are calling "coronasomnia."

Coronasomnia is described as the interference of sleep due to the pandemic. Insomnia specialist dr. Lisa Medalie says that things like stress from online work and school, along with decreased exercise and increased screen time are just a few factors to coronasomnia.