Nonstop fireworks at night making Capital Region residents uneasy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fourth of July is only a couple weeks away, but the loud booms and sparks of fireworks have been shaking neighborhoods across the Capital Region.

Neighbors who live near Washington Park in Albany say they have heard loud fireworks going off at night. Some people say the use of fireworks is dangerous and not conducive to people with young children and animals. While others say it comes with living in a big populated city.

“It was three loud boom sounds that startled me. I was like wow it sounded like bombs and they threw three of them consecutively,” said Yolanda Availas.

In the past couple of months, Albany’s 911 center has been booming with firework related calls.

“We received 29 firework related calls last year and this year we are already up to 232 calls. So more people are calling and we believe thats because more people are utilizing fireworks.” said Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith.

Smith says only certain types of sparklers are legal in New York from June 1st to July 5th to celebrate the 4th of the July. But neighbors say the fireworks they have been hearing at night are not sparklers.

Smith says he wants to encourage everyone that all types of fireworks are dangerous.

“Not only does fireworks burn very hot, but they can cause injuries to you. They can also land on surfaces such as roofs, or dry grass and causes fires,” said Smith.

Many of the local 4th of July firework displays have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory says that might raise some red flags.

“With the fact that the fireworks have been postponed out of the Empire State Plaza it presents a bit of a concern for us. We know that people will be utilizing their own fireworks more than ever in their own neighborhoods,” said Gregory.

Albany Police says if you see anyone setting off illegal fireworks. You should call local authorities and report it.

