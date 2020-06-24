Nonprofit to give away bridal gowns to first responders, healthcare workers, active military, and veterans in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nonprofit organization Brides Across America is giving free wedding dresses to first responders, healthcare workers, active military, and veterans. They will begin their giveaway at Lily Saratoga on July 9-10.

Since 2008 Brides Across America has donated over 25,000 bridal gowns and 26 weddings. Brides can find out if they qualify as well as other information on the Brides Across America website.

“Together-strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our healthcare

workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is

our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you,” Brides Across America Founder, Heidi Janson.

