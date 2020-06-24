Breaking News
Shooting near Albany South Station under investigation

Nonprofit to give away bridal gowns to first responders, healthcare workers, active military, and veterans in Saratoga

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
wedding dress bridal consignment glens falls_1526595746410.jpg.jpg

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nonprofit organization Brides Across America is giving free wedding dresses to first responders, healthcare workers, active military, and veterans. They will begin their giveaway at Lily Saratoga on July 9-10.

Since 2008 Brides Across America has donated over 25,000 bridal gowns and 26 weddings. Brides can find out if they qualify as well as other information on the Brides Across America website.

“Together-strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our healthcare
workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is
our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you,” Brides Across America Founder, Heidi Janson.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak