RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week is National Rail Safety Week, and a local nonprofit held a rail safety education event at the Rensselaer Amtrak station on Friday.

New York Operation Lifesaver partnered with local law enforcement and handed out rail safety information to passengers. According to Operation Lifesaver, there are more than 2,000 collisions involving a train and a car or a pedestrian every year. They believe most of those incidents could be prevented.

“Our goal is to give people information that would allow them to make better decisions around the tracks and trains because people really don’t know how dangerous it is,” New York Operation Lifesaver coordinator Philip Merens said.

Organizers said the most important thing to do is be aware of your surroundings at all times.