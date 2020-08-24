Nominations still open for the fourth annual Henry Johnson Award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nominations are still open for the fourth annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service. Nominations for the award must be in before 5 p.m. on August 28.

The award recognizes Albany residents who give up their time and talent to build a better city. This can be through displaying community leadership, dedication, or support, in the area of art, history, social justice, education, or community organizing.

Individuals cannot nominate themselves, but can be nominated by family members, friends, neighbors, colleagues/coworkers, and employers. You can nominate someone by filling out this online form.

The winner will be selected by the Henry Johnson Award Committee, made up of members from the City’s all-volunteer Cultural Heritage & Tourism Partnership and the Henry Johnson Day Working Group.

The winner, and the person who nominated them, will be notified by phone and the award will be presented at the Henry Johnson Day Ceremony. The time and date of this year’s ceremony are yet to be announced.

The award is given in the spirit of the selflessness exhibited by Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s World War I hero who was posthumously given National Medal of Honor by former President Barack Obama in a 2015 White House ceremony.

