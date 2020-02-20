Nominations open in first year for Warren County history award

QUEENSBURY (NEWS10) – The Warren County Historical Society has opened nominations for their first annual John D. Austin Jr. Contribution to History Award.

The award, named after a Queensbury resident who served as a local judge, attorney, historian and genealogist, as well as a founder of the Warren County Historical Society, is designed to recogtnize work based on the history of Warren County around a few specific criteria.

The recipient of the award must accomplish at least one of the following: Dedication to Warren County/regional history/genealogy through professional or volunteer work; writing, publishing or editing of literature about Warren County that serves a national audience; adding to the collection and preservation of Warren County historical documents; or or promotion of historical groups, including museums and other institutions, in or around the county.

The award will be presented this fall, at the society’s annual gala on Sept. 17 at The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

A one-page nomination can be sent to the society by email at execdir@wcnyhs.org with a deadline of June 1. Nominations must be signed, and must include contact info for the nominee and person nominating them. The society can be contacted by phone at (518) 743-0734.