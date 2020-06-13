NOAA reports May 2020 ties for hottest May on record

(CNN) — If last month felt like it was almost too hot to handle, you are not alone.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports May 2020 tied with 2016 for its hottest May on record.

According to the scientists, they registered unusually high temperatures around the world last month.

In fact, the average global temps in May was 1.71 degrees above the 20th century average. That is the same as May of 2016.

Still scientists say the heat was not just limited to last month. The period from January through May of this year, and the three-month period starting in March both made records globally.