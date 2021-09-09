No winners means next Powerball jackpot worth $400M+

(IWWLP) — The Powerball jackpot was at $388 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, and there were no lottery winners yet again. That means the next drawing, set for Saturday night, will have a grand prize that’s even higher: $409 million.

9-22-41-47-61

Powerball: 21

September 8 Drawing

It’s the largest jackpot since January 20, when a $731 million prize was claimed in Maryland. Tickets are being sold until 10:45 p.m. and lottery retailers are reminding the public you can’t win if you don’t play.

“If I win first thing I will do is sit down, relax and put it in a safe place in a very secure bank and start thinking about what is the best way to go,” said Jorge Nunez.

Tickets are $2 per ticket and drawings for the Powerball are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

