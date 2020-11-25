PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield officials have announced there will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. The Mayor’s Office announced on Wednesday that there will be no garbage pickup on November 26 due to the holiday.
The schedule is set to resume on November 27 with a one-day delay.
LATEST STORIES
- Open enrollment on NY Healthplan Marketplace extended through Jan. 31, 2021
- Trimmings On 10: Ben Ryan’s mom’s Lemon Snowbars
- President of NYSCOPBA calls on state to act as coronavirus cases continue to rise
- Sean McDermott says he learned a lot in two tough losses vs. Chargers
- No trash collection in Pittsfield on Thanksgiving Day