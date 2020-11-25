No trash collection in Pittsfield on Thanksgiving Day

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield officials have announced there will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. The Mayor’s Office announced on Wednesday that there will be no garbage pickup on November 26 due to the holiday.

The schedule is set to resume on November 27 with a one-day delay.

