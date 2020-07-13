No track, no problem! These Saratoga hot spots are hosting watch parties during summer meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just because fans aren’t allowed inside the Saratoga Race Course this year, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy everything the track has to offer! From the hats to the live horse racing, here’s a rundown of what, when and where you can enjoy the 2020 Saratoga summer meet beginning Opening Day.

Prime at Saratoga National: Beginning Opening Day, Prime at Saratoga National is hosting ‘A Day at the Races’ watch parties during the Saratoga summer meet. Guests will be required to reserve tables ahead of time, practice social distancing and wear masks when they’re not seated. On race days during the meet, guests can book tables from 12:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary drink, lite fare and watch simulcast races from the Saratoga Race Course. Reserved tables are $50 per seat, with a $30 food/beverage credit. Reservations can be made by calling 518.306.2330 or email DSHERIN@GOLFSARATOGA.COM.

The Adelphi Hotel: During the Saratoga summer meet, The Adephi Hotel is inviting racing fans to enjoy the races from the comforts of their backyard. The hotel has set up a white tent that seats 90 and will broadcast live horse racing. Upon arrival, enjoy your own personal-sized bottle of champagne, watch simulcast racing on a giant projector screen & 65″ flatscreen TVs, take group photos at their “Trackside” photo area, and shop local vendor booths. $35 food & beverage minimum is required to reserve your table for the entire day (12 p.m.-7:30 p.m.). Food & beverage minimums are subject to change on Grade 1 stakes weekends. Call 518.678.6000 to make a reservation!

Siro’s – Although they’re delayed with construction, Siro’s plans to open its outdoor dining area during the Saratoga racing season. Siro’s Owner Scott Solomon says they are installing television sets so racing fans can have a place to hang out, with the added benefit of having the sounds of the race track in the background.

Racing City Brewing: Beginning this week, Racing City Brewing will be open Thursday-Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., where you can watch the races on the “biggest screen in town!” While many wish they could be at the track this year, they promise this is the next best option! To reserve a table, call 518.886.1271.

Walt & Whitman Brewing: The craft brewery will be hosting racing fans at their establishment and has special race day offerings in the works. For more information, call 518.682.3602 or email info@waltandwhitmanbrewing.com.

Pavilion Grand Hotel: During the summer, the hotel is hosting a “Saratoga Summer Rate.” Guests can enjoy exclusive access to their rooftop with food and beverages served, Saratoga Races shown on their large screen TVs, special gift card offers, Handicapper Trodder Furlong every Friday in August, and much much more. For more about this offer, visit their website.

Peabody’s – On Facebook, the Saratoga Springs establishment teased getting ready for Opening Day. What will it entail? Call 518.886.8673 for their race day offerings!

LATEST STORIES