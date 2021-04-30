No tax levy increase for Schenectady School District’s proposed $218.8M 2021-22 budget

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Schenectady School District said school taxes will remain flat for the third year. The proposed $218.8 million 2021-2022 budget was approved by the School Board on April 28.

The budget was created with the expectation that students would be returning to classrooms full time in the fall. It includes the addition of 40 new staff positions, according to the district.

The 2021-2022 plan is developed with the assumption that there will be a full return to in-person teaching and learning in September and that all programs and services will be restored to how they were prior to the pandemic. All district buildings will be re-opened with their original grade levels, configurations and class sizes. 2021-2022 Schenectady School District proposed budget

New positions in proposed budget

12 full-time middle school teachers

Six elementary school teachers

Five attendance deans

Five assistant directors (literacy, ELA, math, science, and social studies)

Five full-time specialists that will focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion

Five restorative practice coaches

Capital improvements include repairs to Schenectady High Schools pool ramp and replacement of the dehumidifier system; replacement of 23 doors as well as replacement and re-keying of all door locks at Central Park Middle School.

2021-2022 proposed budget projects

WiFi hot spots for students

PPE

Capital improvement

Technology equipment

Literacy Program materials

Student desks/chairs, district-wide furniture replacement

Compensated absences

Musical instrument replacements

Elementary art supply kits

A public review meeting will be held on May 5 at 7 p.m. in the Schenectady Room of Mont Pleasant Middle School. Voting will take place May 18 from noon to 9 p.m. at eight locations which can be found on the district’s website.

Applications to vote by absentee ballot must be received by the district no later than May 11. Applications can be hand-delivered to the district up to May 17.

Comments and/or questionson the budget can also be submitted online.