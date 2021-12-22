No road construction on Thruway during the holidays

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Governor’s office will temporarily suspend lane closures for road and bridge projects on New York State highways from Thursday, December 23 at 6 a.m. through Monday, December 27 at 6 a.m. In addition, construction will also be suspended from Thursday, December 30 at 6 a.m. until Monday, January 3 at 6 a.m. to ease peak holiday travel days.

According to officials, the suspension aligns with the NYS Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of drivers to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays. They say drivers should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

AAA predicts more than 109 million people will travel this holiday season, an increase of almost 34 percent from 2020. They say it will bring this year’s numbers to 92 percent of 2019 levels.

Drivers can also expect to see sobriety checkpoints and more New York State Troopers on the roadways during the holiday travel season. State and local law enforcement will be participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs through January 1, 2022.

Officials said all text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas, and parking areas along state highways will remain open to support the state’s effort to reduce distracted driving. The thruway authority will continue its tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers at service areas from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. to help promote safety and alert driving.