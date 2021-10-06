No parking restrictions in Albany, October 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, October 6, Albany Police released upcoming no parking restrictions.

Tuesday, October 5

  • Tuesday, October 5th at 7:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 10th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of New Scotland Avenue from Onderdonk Avenue to South Allen Street for building demolition. 

Thursday, October 7

  • Thursday, October 7th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, October 8th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both side of Kent Street Alley from West Lawrence Street to Kent Street for paving. 
  • Thursday, October 7th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, October 8th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Knox Street Alley from Knox Street west to the end of the alley for paving. 

 Friday, October 8

  • Friday, October 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue from 435 Hudson Avenue to Quail Street for tree removal. 
  • Friday, October 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Columbia Street near 85 Columbia Street for service vehicles. 

Saturday, October 9

  • Saturday, October 9th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 10th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Jay Street near 217 Jay Street for a move. 
  • Saturday, October 9th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 10th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Grand Street from Market Street to Hamilton Street for an event at Times Union Center. 

