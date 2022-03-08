ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Tuesday, March 8
- On Tuesday, March 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street just east of South Swan Street for event vehicles.
Thursday, March 10
- On Thursday, March 10th from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Columbia Street from 71-81 Columbia Street for water and sewer repairs.
- On Thursday, March 10th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
- Beginning on Thursday, March 10th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, April 10th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 352 State Street for service vehicles.
Friday, March 11
- On Friday, March 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Dove Street near 46 Dove Street for service vehicles.
- On Friday, March 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Quail Street from West Street to Benson Street for AWD service vehicles.
- On Friday, March 11th from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Quail Street from Hamilton Street to Madison Avenue for water and sewer repairs.
- On Friday, March 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue near 330.5 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Friday, March 11th at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, March 12th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street near 8 Irving Street for a move.