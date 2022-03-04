ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Saturday, March 5
- On Saturday, March 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Morton Avenue from Clinton Street to Grand Street for a funeral.
- Beginning on Saturday, March 5th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, March 6th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue and Clinton Avenue near the Palace Theatre for buses.
- Beginning on Saturday, March 5th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, March 6th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
Sunday, March 6
- On Sunday, March 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 542 Madison Avenue for a move.
Monday, March 7
- Beginning on Monday, March 7th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Delaware Avenue from 432-442 Delaware Avenue for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, March 7th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, March 11th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue from 602-616 Madison Avenue for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, March 7th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, March 18th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Sheridan Avenue from 147 Sheridan Avenue to Swan Street for service vehicles.