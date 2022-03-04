ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Saturday, March 5

On Saturday, March 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Morton Avenue from Clinton Street to Grand Street for a funeral.

for a funeral. Beginning on Saturday, March 5th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, March 6th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue and Clinton Avenue near the Palace Theatre for buses.

near the Palace Theatre for buses. Beginning on Saturday, March 5th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, March 6th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.

Sunday, March 6

On Sunday, March 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 542 Madison Avenue for a move.

Monday, March 7