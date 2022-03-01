ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions from March 1 to March 4 are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Tuesday, March 1

Beginning on Tuesday, March 1st at 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, March 31st at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of South Swan Street just north of Sheridan Avenue and north side of Sheridan Avenue just east of South Swan Street for service vehicles.

Thursday, March 3

On Thursday, March 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Myrtle Avenue near 55 Myrtle Avenue for a move.

On Thursday, March 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Howard Street just west of South Pearl Street and the north side of State Street near 41 State Street for a move.

Beginning on Thursday, March 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Saturday, March 5th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 150 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.

Beginning on Thursday, March 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 355 State Street for a dumpster.

Friday, March 4