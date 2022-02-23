ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26 are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Thursday, February 24

On Thursday, February 24th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street form Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for buses.

for buses. On Thursday, February 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street near Clinton Street for a delivery at the Capital City Rescue Mission.

Friday, February 25

Beginning on Friday, February 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elk Street just west of Hawk Street for event vehicles.

Saturday, February 26