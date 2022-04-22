ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Friday, April 22

On Friday, April 22nd from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.

Saturday, April 23

On Saturday, April 23rd from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Pine Street to Steuben Street and the west side of North Pearl Street from Sheridan Avenue to Columbia Street for tree vehicles.

Monday, April 25