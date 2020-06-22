No opening date for City of Troy’s pools

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Work is underway to get the South Troy Pool open this summer, but as things stand there are no guarantees.

Along with the required inspections and enhanced safety measures required after the coronavirus outbreak, enough staff to safely operate the facility must be hired.

Troy’s Mayor’s Office has issued the following statement:

“The City is working with the project contractor on final commissioning of the South Troy pool, including scheduling of required inspections by the County Health Department. In the meantime, we are working on necessary documents for the safe operation of the pool so that it will be ready to open this summer. However, reopening will depend on hiring sufficient staff to oversee and operate the facility.

As we begin a safe return to normal operations during COVID-19, design work on the Knickerbacker Pool will continue as indicated during the 2020 budget process.”

Troy Mayor’s Office

