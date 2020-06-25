No Neighbor Hungry Campaign surpasses $300,000

NEWS10 – The severity of food insecurity in the Capital Region isn’t just a problem right now, it’s an everyday concern, outside of any pandemic.​ As we continue to fight this battle, we look to the community to help make a difference.

When the No Neighbor Hungry Campaign first launched at the beginning of June, the initial goal was upwards of $200,000, the total is now over $300,000 dollars.

That’s over $200,000 from public donations, plus the additional $100,000 with SEFCU’s dollar-for-dollar match. All proceeds and donations will go directly to the seven non-profits involved with this campaign. The work of these food pantries has practically doubled within the last four months and it’s crucial to provide them with funding, so they can get the proper resources they need to take care of the community.

It’s estimated that about 89,000 people struggle with food insecurity in the Capital Region and thats just in a normal year. It’s by no means a flash in the pan and even a little can go a long way.

“The crisis, the food insecurity crisis is still here. It was here before COVID and COVID has made it so much more acute and that is still the condition today,” SEFCU President and CEO, Michael Castellana, said. “I’m hopeful people don’t forget that and understand that our neighbors need their help and I’m hopeful their generosity continues.” ​

If you’d like to donate, you can go to sefcu.com/noneighborhungry