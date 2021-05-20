No masks for vaccinated ridegoers at The Great Escape starting Saturday

News

Guests riding The Comet on opening day at The Great Escape on Saturday.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Great Escape theme park put its hat in the ring of changing rules for those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 this week.

The Six Flags park announced on Wednesday that both the theme park and the Great Escape Lodge would allow guests who have been fully vaccinated to visit without face masks, starting on Saturday, May 22.

The same rule also applies to vaccinated staff.

The park continues to request face masks be worn by those who have not been fully vaccinated for coronavirus yet.

The park did not mention any adjustments or changes to other policies related to the coronavirus pandemic in the park.

Those changes have included 6-foot distance markers, reduced seating and alternating rows on roller coasters and some other rides.

The park is currently open weekends only, until late June.

