RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a public housing property. The Rensselaer Police Department said no injuries were reported when the bullet was shot from one apartment through another.

It happened at the complex. The resident who woke up to a bullet in her bedroom wall did not want to talk to NEWS10 on camera but said she just moved in with her two kids after they had been homeless for a year. Mom and son were about to call it a night when the shot was fired.

“At 2:56 this morning we received a call from a neighbor who stated that she heard what sounded like a loud pop,” said Rensselaer Police Department Detective Sergeant Michael Deso.

She said when they walked out of their bedrooms they found their hallway filled with smoke and debris.

Joseph Gonzalez is the resident who lives in the apartment where that shot was fired from with his daughter.

“We went to the apartment where the shot came from. We encountered a juvenile female, who was confused. She was asleep at the time and didn’t know what was going on and then Mr. Gonzalez came into the building after our officers were trying to call somebody out, and initially told us that somebody tried to rob him,” said Deso.

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday afternoon on several charges – including criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, four counts of reckless endangerment in the first- degree (class D-felony), tampering with physical evidence (class E-felony), and criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B-felony) – after surveillance footage showed him fleeing the apartment after the shot was fired, according to Deso.

The police do not believe it was a domestic violence incident and suspect the discharge was negligent.

The family tells NEWS10 they were allowed back into their home just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and they had not slept, after spending the morning outside in the cold rain, while police were investigating the scenes.

After being homeless for a year the family was excited to move into their three-bedroom apartment last week but now the mom worries about how safe they are in their new home.