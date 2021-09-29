No health care facilities reported closed since NYS vaccine mandate went into effect, Hochul says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided a health care staffing update since the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers went into effect September 27.
Hochul reports that zero health care facilities in the state have been reported closed since the mandate went into effect. Hochul has directed a 24/7 Operations Center to monitor staffing operations and trends statewide, provide guidance to health care facilities and help troubleshoot situations with providers.
“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” said Hochul. “I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational.”
As of Wednesday, 87% of hospital staff are fully vaccinated. Hochul released the latest data of workers compliant with the mandate:
- 92% of nursing home staff have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
- 89% of adult care facilities staff have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
- 92% of hospital staff have received at least one dose
Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state is allowing out-of-state and international health care workers to practice in New York to alleviate staffing shortages.
