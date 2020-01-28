No good deed goes unnoticed during Hudson Falls Great Kindness Challenge

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the fourth year, students on the last Monday in January were welcomed to school with a “Kindness Tunnel” of positive affirmation. The morning was just the start of the school’s participation in The Great Kindness Challenge, a worldwide movement to promote kind deeds in classrooms.

Students are given checklists of things to do for each other, their teachers and families over the week.

In addition to doing well by each other, students are also gathering donations this week to be brought to the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls. On Friday, donated goods will be gathered by bus and brought to the Warren Street location.