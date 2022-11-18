ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Family Life Educator for the Saratoga Springs City School District penned a children’s book to provide strategies to prevent sexual abuse.

After 36 years of teaching, Marilyn Pittelli is on a mission to help parents and teachers bridge the communication gap on this challenging topic. Her book, “No, go, and Tell,” is full of colorful illustrations and empowering lessons on personal safety for children ages five to nine.

“[The book] is not about sexual abuse. The book is about teaching body autonomy, any touch or feeling that makes them feel uncomfortable,” Pittelli said. “This is a catalyst for discussion.”

According to the Department of Justice, nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults occur to children.

“We’ve been teaching “stop, drop, and roll” since they’ve been in preschool. If their clothing ever catches on fire, they know what to do,” Pittelli said. “Well, sadly, sexual abuse is prevalent in our society. So, “No, Go, and Tell” are words they may have to use.”

Pittelli has donated countless books to public libraries and elementary schools across the Capital Region. Her book is available for purchase on Amazon.