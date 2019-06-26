No funeral yet for tiny victim, one year after his death

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four-month-old Rayen Puleski, whose mother has admitted to killing him, has yet to be laid to rest.

Little Rayen was just 4 months old when he died at the hands of his own mother Heaven Puleski. For one year, her criminal case made its way through the courts. It was only after her June sentencing that it was revealed that the baby’s remains had been held in evidence the whole time.

The District Attorney’s Office told NEWS10 ABC that the case was a unique situation, and that it was necessary to hold on to the remains until the case was completely resolved.

“Now that the case is concluded, this child, like any other should be able to be laid to rest in the proper way,” said Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremonte-Pelham, the lead prosecutor on the case.

But, the decision as to who will make those funeral plans had to be left up to Rayen’s first next of kin, his own mother, the same woman who admitted to killing him. But on Tuesday, Heaven’s attorney told NEWS10 that her client recently signed over power of attorney to a another family member. And that means that Rayen can finally be laid to rest.

There have sadly been other Capital Region children who have met similar fates. And when loved ones are financially unable to cover the cost of a funeral, they can turn to the New York State Office of Victims Services.

Director Elizabeth Cronin says her agency offers funds up to $6,000 to cover funeral services, including burials and headstones. The agency makes it very clear that perpetrators do not collect the funds.

