No deaths reported as small plane crashes in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A plane carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport on Thursday. No deaths were reported.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Cape Cod Times.

The Cape Air flight was landing when weather caused an issue resulting in the crash, Town Manager Alex Morse said. It was not a high-impact crash, according to Morse.

Emergency responders received a call at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a plane crash at the end of the runway at Race Point Road. The plane was in flames, according to the newspaper.

The flight was coming from Logan International Airport in Boston with a scheduled arrival time of 3:20 p.m. in Provincetown, according to Cape Air’s website.

Six of those on board were taken to the hospital, some with burns.