Nursing home resident dies, no critical coronavirus cases in Warren County for first time since March

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed Thursday that a resident had died from COVID-19.

The county said the case came from a nursing home located in the southern end of the county, where coronavirus cases had already been reported previously.

There were no residents in critical condition for coronavirus in the county, for the first time since late March.

Two residents were hospitalized for virus treatment, both considered in moderate condition.

As of Thursday, Warren County has seen 229 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 114 at nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 104 elsewhere in the community.

The county has seen 30 deaths from the virus.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

Latest stories