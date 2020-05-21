Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: No summer school, too early to make determination for fall

Nursing home resident dies, no critical coronavirus cases in Warren County for first time since March

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed Thursday that a resident had died from COVID-19.

The county said the case came from a nursing home located in the southern end of the county, where coronavirus cases had already been reported previously.

There were no residents in critical condition for coronavirus in the county, for the first time since late March.

Two residents were hospitalized for virus treatment, both considered in moderate condition.

As of Thursday, Warren County has seen 229 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 114 at nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 104 elsewhere in the community.

The county has seen 30 deaths from the virus.

