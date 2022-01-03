No change to quarantine rules at Guilderland School District

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Students who test positive for COVID-19 will continue to have to stay out of school for 10 days since the start of their symptoms, the Guilderland School District said Sunday.

The district said they continue to work with the Albany County Health Department. They also said that updated quarantine guidance for health care workers and other essential workers does not extend to public school students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated information changing its quarantine guidance for health care workers from 10 to five days if they were asymptomatic or had a negative test last week. Shortly thereafter, New York released its own guidance largely following the CDC.

Additionally, before students can return to school after a COVID diagnosis they must be fever-free for 24 hours without using medication and have improved symptoms, according to the district’s website.

Students in the Guilderland School District returned from holiday vacation Monday. The district said they are closely monitoring transmission of the omicron variant. They expect at-home tests to be available for district families on Tuesday.

The district said positive at-home test results should be reported to Albany County and the student’s school nurse. They plan on letting families know when at-home tests are available.