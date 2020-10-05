No change in average gas prices in US, NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says prices at the pump are “holding steady.”

That’s because neither the national nor state averages have changed since last week, remaining at $2.19 and $2.26, respectively.

Last year, the national average was $2.66 and New York’s was $2.72. AAA expects gas prices “to remain reasonable for the fall foliage travel season.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.19 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.24 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.31 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.19 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.30 (down two cents since last week)

Winter blend fuel will debut with the holiday season, and AAA says this is cheaper to produce. Because of this, gas prices aren’t expected to see a significant jump upward any time soon.

LATEST STORIES