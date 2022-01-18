No bad shelter dogs? Study hopes to reverse bias

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The behavior of shelter dogs is no different from dogs living in homes. That’s what the National Canine Research Council (NCRC) said they found after examining numerous studies and papers on the subject.

The NCRC said it could help shelters save money and resources by eliminating the need for behavioral evaluations. They said it will greatly impact the way shelters operate and how shelter dogs are perceived by society.

“Whether a dog lives in a shelter setting or in a home, they are simply dogs who come with a mix of behaviors and are all deserving of human companionship,” said NCRC’s Janis Bradley.

Bradley, along with Gary J. Patronek of Tufts University and independent consultant Elizabeth Arps concluded there was no data to support the thought that dogs are surrendered to shelters because of behavioral problems or incompatibilities. NCRC said this will help eliminate biased thinking that dogs are turned over to shelters because of behavior.

“They can let go of the myth that most dogs in their care are there because they have behaviors that would be problematic in a home. There is no need for them to use their valuable and limited resources on behavior evaluations attempting to identify behaviors that may either not show up in a home or be of no concern to the individual adopter if they do,” NCRC said.

“Saving Normal: A new look at behavioral incompatibilities and dog relinquishment to shelters” will be published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior.