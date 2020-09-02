NJ drug dealer charged with Manslaughter

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In January of this year, a 35-year-old male resident of Ulster County died from a fentanyl overdose. The resulting investigation led the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department to Paterson, N.J., according to the Ulster County District Attorney Dave Clegg.

Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa and County District Attorney Dave Clegg meeting Wednesday.

An indictment against Jamal Thompson of Paterson, N.J. was handed up on August 20 by an Ulster County Grand Jury. Thompson was charged by the Grand Jury for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, relating to the death of the 35-year-old resident of Ulster County.

According to DA Clegg, this is the first time in Ulster County for a drug dealer to be indicted for manslaughter for death resulting in the sale of drugs.

The packages of heroin Thompson purportedly sold were called ouija board, according to Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa. This brand of heroin is known to have caused the overdose deaths of multiple people in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the Sheriff said Wednesday.

DA Clegg said a person is guilty of Manslaughter in the Second Degree when they recklessly cause another person’s death. Clegg said if a dealer has a heightened awareness of how dangerous the drugs they are selling and are aware that people have died taking it and they keep dealing it, the dealer knows how dangerous the drug is.

If convicted Jamal Thompson faces up to seven years in prison, according to Clegg.

