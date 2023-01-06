NEW JERSEY (Storyful, AP) — An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dylan Sadiq, also known as ‘The College Cuber,’ recorded this timelapse video showing him building the artwork at his studio in Bayonne.

Sadiq told Storyful that a typical mosaic takes him three hours to complete. Sadiq said he’s a fan of the Bills, but also creates images of athletes “from all sports teams and leagues.” Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday, his doctor said Thursday. His first question was “Did we win?”

“The answer is yes, Demar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call with reporters from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resuscitated on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin remains critically ill and, in the hospital’s, intensive care unit, but he began to wake up Wednesday night, and it appears his neurological function is intact, meaning he can follow commands and move, Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care,” the doctor said.