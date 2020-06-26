Nisky Splash Pad set to open for second season on Saturday

NISKAYUNA, N.Y (NEWS10) — Officials have announced the Nisky Splash Pad located at Blatnick Park will reopen for its second season on Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

Members of the Niskayuna Wild Turkeys Swim and Dive Team will reportedly be joining Town officials for the “first splash” ceremony.

“Since its construction last year, the splash pad has remained a very popular attraction in Niskayuna. Since the beginning of the month, I have gotten calls and texts each day asking when or if it is going to open for the season. I am pleased we are able to open it again for the residents of our community,” said Niskayuna Town Council-member Denise Murphy McGraw.

Officials are reminding visitors that social distancing measures should be observed and face masks should be worn by those not splashing, along with other health and safety measures to make sure everyone stays safe.

The Niskayuna Splash Pad is located at Blatnick Park on River Road in Niskayuna. For more information call (518)-339-4535.

