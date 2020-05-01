Niskayuna woman leads NYSP on chase

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Princetown arrested Alexandra Priest, 19, of Niskayuna on Monday after she reportedly lead police on a chase.

Police charged Priest with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor), Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Vehicle 3rd degree (A misdemeanor), and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree (A misdemeanor).

Police say they tried to pull over Priest just before noon on Monday after she was seen speeding on I-890 through Rotterdam. Priest reportedly did not comply with Trooper’s attempts to stop her and instead accelerated.

Police then initiated a chase which ended when Priest’s car reportedly became disabled on Sterling Road in Duanesburgh.

Police took Priest into custody and her 16-year-old passenger was released to a guardian. Troopers say they also found a quantity of LSD in Priest’s car.

Priest was taken to SP Princetown where she was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket for Duanesburg Town Court at a later date.

