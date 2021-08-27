Niskayuna water main break on NY 146

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday, August 27, around 11:25 a.m., Niskayuna Superintendent of Water and Sewer, Matt Yetto, said the town responded to a water main leak on NY 146.

The incident on 2745 Balltown Road, was reported by residents Yetto said. An excavation of the area will determine the extent of the repair, which could go on until early this evening, with alternating traffic lanes open. There are no expected closures at this time.

Yetto said the water main leak will not affect the area, residents will be notified if water to the area will be cut-off. If there is a boil-water advisory, it will be issued on Niskayuna’s website.

Further information is not available this time, pending an investigation into the excavation for repairs.