Niskayuna town pool opens for the summer

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 19 at 11:00 a.m., Niskayuna will be opening its town pool for the 2021 season. The pool is located at 2682 Aqueduct Road and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

“For many families in Niskayuna, the highlight of the year is the kick-off of the pool season,” said Niskayuna Town Board Member Denise Murphy McGraw. “Children have been making plans for weeks to be ‘the first’ of the season in the pool. It’s great to see.”

Hours for the remainder of the season will vary each day and residents are encouraged to call 518-381-6384 or check Niskayuna’s town website for a list of pool hours.