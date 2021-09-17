Niskayuna town board will appoint Chief of Police

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 17, the Town of Niskayuna will appoint a Chief of Police during the Livestream official ceremony of the Boards special meeting.

“I look forward to building stronger the relationship with our Police Department and supporting them in their duty to protect and to serve our residents,” said Supervisor Yasmine Syed. “I have every confidence that our newly appointed Chief of Police has the right mission and vision to lead the department amidst the unique challenges faced by nearly all Police Departments but particularly ours.”

The Town of Niskayuna was restricted to promoting from a mandatory “Certification of Eligibles” list provided by the County Civil Service Commission.

“I want to thank everyone who interviewed for the position of Chief and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Supervisor, the new Chief, and the entire Department to move our community forward,” said Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw.

