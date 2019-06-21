Niskayuna Town Board approves permit for Holocaust Memorial

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a 4-0 vote, the Niskayuna Town Board voted to approve a special use permit for the Capital District Holocaust Memorial.

The memorial will be the first of its kind in the Capital Region.

“It’s not just a Jewish Memorial, it’s a Memorial for all those that have been killed due to hatred and prejudice, so it speaks for everyone,” said Dr. Michael Lozman.

Lozman brought the idea for the memorial to the town two years ago.

With the permit approved, planners are looking ahead to the cost of development and funding.

There are still details to be ironed out with the planning board and a date to begin construction has not been set.