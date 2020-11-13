Niskayuna settles lawsuit over excessive force allegations

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The attorney for Erick Rosenberg, Kevin Luibrand, said that the town of Niskayuna has settled a lawsuit with his client alleged Niskayuna police used excessive force and injured him during an arrest. Rosenberg will pay $192,500 to resolve the lawsuit, according to Luibrand.

Luibrand said Thursday that the settlement was reached in October before the case was set to go to trial. Rosenberg alleged that officers broke his arm during the arrest.