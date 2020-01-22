Niskayuna School District to host community forums

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna School District’ Instructional Program Subcommittee of the Capital Project Community Advisory Committee is hosting a series of community forums to gather the public’s input on school configurations.

The forums are scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The district is considering the following configurations which would affect the elementary and grade schools in the town:

The current configuration of K-5 elementary schools and two, grade 6-8 middle schools

A grade 5-6 school and a grade 7-8 school serving students district-wide

A single district middle school

The district said its considering those options to ensure they are using educational space and taxpayer resources in the most effective way for students.

Both meetings will be at the Niskayuna High School Little Theatre.