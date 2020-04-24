Niskayuna School Board to hold virtual meeting Monday

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna School Board will hold a virtual meeting this Monday, April, 27 at 6 p.m. This comes as school districts across the area try to finalize their budgets amidst large shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone who would like to view the live stream will need the following username and password.
- Username: livestream@niskyschools.org
- Password: Nisky123
The live stream will go live at 5:55 p.m. and everyone in the district is encouraged to watch.
Meeting recordings and transcriptions are posted on BoardDocs as soon as possible following each meeting.
