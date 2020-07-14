Niskayuna School Board addresses controversial symbols in school

NISKAYUNA, N.Y.(NEWS10) — As schools are working to create reopening plans for the upcoming school year, some are also looking into changing policies to ban controversial symbols.

The Niskayuna School Board received a petition from a large number of faculty requesting that the confederate flag not be allowed on campus.

Board members addressed the idea during Monday night’s board meeting. They debated whether or not there is a need to change current policies or to add a more specific one.

“Any symbol that is going to make any student feel unsafe, uncomfortable, and create an atmosphere where the advancement of teaching and learning and feeling protected is going to stand in their way should be banned,” said Dr. Cosimo Tangorra, Superintendent of The Niskayuna Central School District.

