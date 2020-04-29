Niskayuna police warn of overnight thefts, possessions stolen from cars and garages

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna police are investigating several reported thefts from vehicles and properties all over town.

In the past month, residents have filed numerous police reports describing property stolen from unlocked cars parked on the street, in driveways, and—in one case—in a garage left open. Stolen items include loose change, cash, credit cards, bicycles, and other valuables.

Niskayuna Police Department released a statement on Tuesday warning residents to be more mindful of locking down and securing their possessions. They advise turning on exterior lights and removing valuables from cars, or hiding them out of sight if they can’t be taken out.

Call 911 if you see something suspicious or out of place, police say.

Police say the crimes happen overnight and early in the morning, and affect every neighborhood. They also say similar incidents have taken place across the Capital Region. However, they did not speculate on causes for this string of thefts, nor on whether they could be related or purely coincidental.

Several residents have sent the police video footage of suspected thieves, on foot or biking, and wearing hooded sweatshirts and backpacks.

LATEST STORIES