Niskayuna moves forward with additional vehicle charging stations

by: Richard Roman

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Economic Development & Environmental Conservation Committee (EDHPEC) passed legislation authorizing the Schenectady-based Livingston Energy to create a plan to increase the number of town-owned electrical stations from one to four, partnering with Schenectady County for a fifth in Niskayuna.

“Electric vehicles are very popular in Niskayuna and we owe it to our residents to make their use as easy as possible,” said Public works chairman Denise McGraw.

Niskayuna EDHPEC chairman John Ratta and McGraw plan on working with Livingston adding charging stations at Lions Park, Blatnick Park, and River Road Park locations, once state grants are secured for funding.

“This is the ultimate win-win,” said Ratta. “The residents get reliable and efficient charging stations and the town is able to pay for them through state grants.  Most importantly, we are doing what’s right for the environment.” 

The stations will be free to use and improve access to electric vehicle charging stations in the town of more than 23,000 Niskayuna residents.  

