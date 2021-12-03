Niskayuna middle school gun threat

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Niskayuna Police Department, on Thursday, December 2 at around 2:47 p.m., police responded to a report of an anonymous message of a gun being inside Van Antwerp Middle School. All students and staff were evacuated by law enforcement from the school.

Law enforcement members cleared the school and determined there was no danger. No gun was located and the investigation determined the threat was not credible, and there is no threat to students at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The Niskayuna Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriffs, Albany Police Department K-9, Albany County Sheriffs K-9, and Guilderland Police Department K-9 all responded to the scene.