SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 9, William Kent, 62, of Niskayuna, was sentenced to a minimum term of 1-4 years in state prison after he was convicted by a jury of check fraud on December 10, 2021. According to the indictment, Kent was charged with using fake checks to steal over $60,000 from CapCom Credit Union and NBT Bank.

Officials said Kent had allegedly deposited seven cashier’s checks over a four-day period, which he claimed to had withdrawn on a Navy Federal Credit Union account. He then immediately withdrew large sums of the deposits, leaving CapCom and NBT with thousands of dollars of losses.

Once the fake checks began to bounce, Kent’s bank accounts went negative, and he made no effort to return payments. After his indictment Officials said, Kent then made reparations to return the money in full, while still maintaining his innocence he was not aware the checks were fake.

Officials said a jury trial unanimously rejected Kent’s version of events. Kent was found guilty on two counts of grand larceny in the third degree and seven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, all of which are felonies.

Despite sentencing, Kent continued to claim his innocence and asked the judge for leniency due to his age, health, as well as impact on him and his family. A judge said Kent’s claim of innocence was ‘unbelievable,’ and that it contradicted his claim that he was remorseful for his actions.