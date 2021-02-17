Niskayuna man facing additional Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – A Niskayuna man is facing five additional charges related to the riot at the US Capitol Building on January 6. Brandon Fellows was initially facing two federal misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disrupting government business moves forward.

In addition to those charges, the 26-year-old is now accused of the following US Code violations:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

In an earlier interview with NEWS10, Fellows said his only regret from that day was smoking marijuana, and if there was another rally at the Capitol, he: “would definitely go, because that’s First Amendment.”

Fellows was arrested and remanded in Rensselaer County Jail in January after investigators obtained photos of him in Washington on January 6. He was pictured seated on a police motorcycle in one image and with his feet propped up on the table of a U.S. Senator in another.

Investigators also say Fellows posted a comment on Facebook after the riots which read: “Oh, I saw the fear. And they know many of us had guns at our hotel rooms and vehicles.”

Despite a federal prosecutor claiming Fellows is a flight risk and citing drug use, that Fellow lives in a converted school bus, and that he allegedly mocked police online before he was located in a hotel, he was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond on January 19.

In response to the charges, Fellows issued a statement to NEWS10, repeating claims Police gave him permission to enter the building and describing the charges as a “political witch hunt.”

You can read Fellows’ statement in full below:

I got permission from police to enter, as many others did. Video evidence from myself and many others posted online and not posted online exist. If the corrupt government wants to add the time I’ll be receiving free food and housing that’s on them. The corruption that comes from our government has killed and ruined many people’s lives and will continue to do so. I’m sorry the corrupt lawyers, media, and politicians think a 26-year-old business owner who walked in with permission from Capitol Police is a terrorist. They need help. I don’t have a wife or children and I’m a minimalist. Prison provides me more than what I live with in my daily life so they are giving me a present. Unfortunately at tax payers expense. They should be going after real criminals like the people who bailed out actual rioters who set fire to police vehicles and destroyed cities this past summer. I walked in with permission from police and left on my own. This is a political witch hunt and they are mad that I won’t cower like the rest of the people they have caught because I have nothing to lose. The country is losing more rights every day, for many in New York, California, and Michigan it was an actual jail. Things will get worse as time goes on. I’m just heading to jail earlier than the general population will be. I’ll see you all soon. There’s a reason the United States has the largest prison population (1% of the population). It’s because of stupid corrupt politicians and media. People have to stand up. I stood up in the most peaceful way possible. With permission from Capitol Police while talking with many of them peacefully while inside as seen in my posted videos. Brandon Fellows

The FBI has made dozens of arrests following the insurrection at the Capitol. They credit the American public for many tips and information they have received in helping to identify defendants.

They say they will continue to accept any and all help in their ongoing efforts to send a message that these actions will not be tolerated.

If you wish to share any information you feel would be helpful, you can call: 1-800-CALL-FBI.